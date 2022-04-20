Johnny Depp testifies that he never hit ex-wife Amber Heard – BBC News

Actor Johnny Depp has testified in his $50m (£38m) defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard that he never struck her.

The lawsuit is over an opinion piece Ms Heard wrote for the Washington Post in which she called herself a victim of domestic violence. He denies any abuse.

Ms Heard has sued back, with a $100m counterclaim against Mr Depp.

The closely watched civil trial, which is taking place in Virginia, is now in its second week.

