BBC News published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp testifies that he never hit ex-wife Amber Heard – BBC News” – below is their description.

Actor Johnny Depp has testified in his $50m (£38m) defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard that he never struck her.

The lawsuit is over an opinion piece Ms Heard wrote for the Washington Post in which she called herself a victim of domestic violence. He denies any abuse.

Ms Heard has sued back, with a $100m counterclaim against Mr Depp.

The closely watched civil trial, which is taking place in Virginia, is now in its second week.

BBC News YouTube Channel