Johnny Depp testifies that he never hit ex-wife Amber Heard – BBC News

Actor Johnny Depp has testified in his $50m (£38m) defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard that he never struck her.
The lawsuit is over an opinion piece Ms Heard wrote for the Washington Post in which she called herself a victim of domestic violence. He denies any abuse.
Ms Heard has sued back, with a $100m counterclaim against Mr Depp.
The closely watched civil trial, which is taking place in Virginia, is now in its second week.
