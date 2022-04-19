Johnny Depp Testifies In Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard | NBC News

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp Testifies In Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard | NBC News” – below is their description.

Watch live coverage as Johnny Depp takes the witness stand in the defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard. Depp is suing Heard over an essay she wrote on domestic abuse, which Depp’s attorneys say indirectly refers to allegations she made against him.

About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

