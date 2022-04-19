Johnny Depp testifies at defamation trial against Amber Heard

by

Johnny Depp testifies at defamation trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has begun testifying at the defamation trial against his ex wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor spoke about his early life and his parents’ relationship, fame and the affect Ms Heard’s allegations have had on him and his family.

He said it turned him from ‘Cinderella to Quasimodo’ and he wanted to clear his name, calling the abuse allegations against him “heinous”, “disturbing” and “not based in any species of truth”.

Watch it live https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r71wJB3zS_g

