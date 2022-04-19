NBC News published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp Takes Stand To ‘Clear’ Name In Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard” – below is their description.

In an attempt to “clear” his name Johnny Depp took the stand to testify during his defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard. Depp said, “Never did I myself reach the point of striking Mrs. Heard in any way nor have I ever struck any woman in my life.” NBC News YouTube Channel

