Johnny Depp Takes Stand in Libel Lawsuit Against Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp took the stand Tuesday in his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, saying her domestic abuse allegations against him were disturbing, heinous and “not based in any species of truth.”

“Nothing of the kind ever happened,” Depp said in court.

He added: “Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way. Nor have I ever struck any woman in my life.”

