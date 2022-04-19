Johnny Depp takes stand in defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard: “My goal is the truth”

by

Global News published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp takes stand in defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard: “My goal is the truth”” – below is their description.

Warning: This live stream will contain details and foul language some may find disturbing. Please watch at your own discretion.

4:02:00 Actor Johnny Depp took the stand in a Fairfax, Virginia court on Tuesday to testify against ex-wife Amber Heard, whom he has accused of ruining his reputation and career with false accusations of domestic violence.

In a slow and stilted tone, Depp began his testimony by addressing how he wants the public to know the truth about what happened between the couple.

When questioned about his childhood, Depp described in detail the abuse he and his two sisters and brother suffered at the hands of his mother, Betty Sue Palmer.

Speaking frequently of the impact the case and its details have had on his children, Depp said he’s also suffered from a personal fall-from-grace.

The court hearing is the latest in a very public legal battle between the divorced couple, with Heard, 35, and Depp, 58, both claiming to be victims of domestic violence. Depp filed a $50-million defamation lawsuit over a Washington Post op-ed penned by Heard in late 2018 about being a victim of domestic abuse.

As the trial continues, jurors will hear from several potential witnesses, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, actor James Franco and Marvel WandaVision star Paul Bettany.

Court proceedings are expected to last about six weeks with a jury verdict determining if Heard defamed Depp at the trial’s end.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8768940/johnny-depp-amber-heard-trial-testimony-defamation-2022/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard #GlobalNews

Global News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Global News

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recent from Global News:

Canada imposes sanctions on Putin’s daughters, 12 other Russian associates: Trudeau

Category: News

UK’s Boris Johnson apologizes after getting fined for attending party during COVID-19 lockdown

Category: News

Russia begins “Battle of the Donbas” in second phase of war in Ukraine

Category: News

In This Story: Elon Musk

Elon Reeve Musk FRS is a business magnate, industrial designer, engineer, and philanthropist. He is the founder, CEO, CTO and chief designer of SpaceX; early investor, CEO and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; founder of The Boring Company; co-founder of Neuralink; and co-founder and initial co-chairman of OpenAI.

He has hit the headlines for a number of reasons including; marriage to Grimes, being sued by a cave rescuer, involvement in the promotion of cryptocurrency – mainly Bitcoin and Doge.

5 Recent Items: Elon Musk

WATCH LIVE: Johnny Depp v Amber Heard Def Trial Day 5 – Johnny Depp Testifies!

Category: Law

Will Elon Musk take over Twitter? | Inside Story

Category: Media, Mergers & Acquisitions, News

Musk, Twitter and the Free Speech Town Square

Category: Tech

What’s Next in Consumer Crypto Investing

Category: Cryptocurrency, Mergers & Acquisitions, Tech

WATCH LIVE: Johnny Depp v Amber Heard Def Trial Day 4 – Sean Bett – Private Security For Johnny Depp

Category: Law

In This Story: Tesla

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the biggest producers or electronic cars, and other, largely electronic, equipment.

6 Recent Items: Tesla

Tesla founder Elon Musk criticises Twitter board after buyout bid | ABC News

Category: Media, News

Ark Outperforms When Most Active Managers Have Not: Cathie Wood

Category: Business, Finance

Elon Musk On Creating Tesla #Shorts

Category: Business

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says Twitter’s board salary will be $0 if bid is accepted

Category: Business, Finance

Netflix and Tesla to report earnings this week

Category: Business, Finance, Media

Twitter’s board should take Elon Musk’s offer ‘with a bit more deference’: Former SEC chair

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: WandaVision

Spinoff TV Series from Marvel, based on Scarlet Witch by Stan Lee & Jack Kirby.

“Living idealized suburban lives, super-powered beings Wanda and Vision begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

The series premiered on Disney+ streaming service on 15th January 2021.

6 Recent Items: WandaVision

Does Paul Bettany’s Vision Show Up In The New “Dr. Strange” Film? Stephen Investigates.

Category: Entertainment

Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner Debate the Important Questions… 😅

Category: Entertainment

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Official Teaser Trailer

Category: Entertainment

Matt Shakman Reacts to WandaVision Winning IGN’s Comic Book TV Series of the Year

Category: Gaming

The Best TV Series of 2021: IGN’s Nominations

Category: Gaming

Hawkeye: He’s only human

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....