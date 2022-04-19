Global News published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp takes stand in defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard: “My goal is the truth”” – below is their description.

Warning: This live stream will contain details and foul language some may find disturbing. Please watch at your own discretion.

4:02:00 Actor Johnny Depp took the stand in a Fairfax, Virginia court on Tuesday to testify against ex-wife Amber Heard, whom he has accused of ruining his reputation and career with false accusations of domestic violence.

In a slow and stilted tone, Depp began his testimony by addressing how he wants the public to know the truth about what happened between the couple.

When questioned about his childhood, Depp described in detail the abuse he and his two sisters and brother suffered at the hands of his mother, Betty Sue Palmer.

Speaking frequently of the impact the case and its details have had on his children, Depp said he’s also suffered from a personal fall-from-grace.

The court hearing is the latest in a very public legal battle between the divorced couple, with Heard, 35, and Depp, 58, both claiming to be victims of domestic violence. Depp filed a $50-million defamation lawsuit over a Washington Post op-ed penned by Heard in late 2018 about being a victim of domestic abuse.

As the trial continues, jurors will hear from several potential witnesses, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, actor James Franco and Marvel WandaVision star Paul Bettany.

Court proceedings are expected to last about six weeks with a jury verdict determining if Heard defamed Depp at the trial’s end.

