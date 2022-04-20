Johnny Depp says Nicolas Cage helped him become an actor

Johnny Depp says Nicolas Cage helped him become an actor: Johnny Depp has revealed at the Amber Heard trial how a young Nic Cage helped Depp become an actor. Johnny Depp’s $100million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard continues today in Fairfax, Virginia.

The Daily Mail is a British daily middle-market newspaper and news website published in London in a tabloid format. Founded in 1896, it is the United Kingdom’s highest-circulated daily newspaper.

