Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp says Nicolas Cage helped him become an actor” – below is their description.

Johnny Depp has revealed at the Amber Heard trial how a young Nic Cage helped Depp become an actor. Johnny Depp's $100million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard continues today in Fairfax, Virginia.

