GBNews published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp says he never struck Amber Heard and calls allegations ‘heinous’ and ‘disturbing'” – below is their description.

Actor Johnny Depp testified on Tuesday (April 19) that he never struck his ex-wife Amber Heard and was challenging her accusations in a $50 million defamation case in part to protect his children from false information about his behavior.

Speaking softly and slowly, Depp said in a Virginia courtroom that it was a “complete shock” about six years ago when Heard “made some quite heinous and disturbing” allegations that he became violent during their relationship.

“Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life,” said Depp, who wore a dark suit with his hair in a ponytail.

“I didn’t to deserve that, nor did my children, nor did the people who have believed in me for all these years,” Depp said of the scandal that erupted after Heard’s allegations. Depp’s two children from a previous relationship were in high school at the time, he said.

“It’s very strange when one day you’re Cinderella so to speak, and then in 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo,” Depp added.

Depp, 58, alleges Heard, 35, defamed him when she penned a December 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse. He filed a $50 million lawsuit against Heard in 2018.

The article never mentioned Depp by name, but Depp lawyer Benjamin Chew told jurors a week ago that it was clear Heard was referencing the Hollywood leading man

Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626

Listen on DAB+ Radio

GBNews YouTube Channel