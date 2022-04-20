GBNews published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp recalls ‘unpredictable’ and ‘violent’ mother in defamation trial with amber heard” – below is their description.

Actor Johnny Depp testified on Tuesday (April 19) that his parents frequently argued and that his mother physically abused her children.

Depp gave his testimony in a Virginia courtroom during his defamation case against his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard, who, he says, falsely accused him of physical abuse.

Depp’s mother was “was quite violent and she was quite cruel,” the Hollywood star said.

“So, in our house, there was no, we were never exposed to any type of safety or security. The only thing that one could do really, was to try to stay out of the line of fire,” he added.

Depp’s lawyers asked the actor about his movie career and his early interactions with Heard on the set of 2011 film “The Rum Diary.

Depp, who spoke softly and slowly for nearly four hours, claimed that he never struck Heard, and that her allegations six years ago that he became violent during their relationship came as a “complete shock”.

Heard watched the testimony with little expression while Depp spoke, occasionally tilting her head or jotting notes.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor also detailed his long history of substance abuse, which he said began as a child.

But he said that he did not use drugs to “party”, as some people perceive, but in order “to numb the things inside that can, that can plague someone who’s experienced trauma.”

Heard’s portrayal of him as out of control due to substance abuse was untrue, he said.

