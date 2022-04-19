Guardian News published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp denies abuse allegations in court testimony” – below is their description.

Actor Johnny Depp testified on Tuesday that he never struck his ex-wife Amber Heard and was challenging her accusations in a $50m (£38m) defamation case in part to protect his children from false information about his behaviour. Depp said in a Virginia courtroom that it was a ‘complete shock’ about six years ago when Heard ‘made some quite heinous and disturbing’ allegations that he became violent during their relationship. ‘It’s very strange when one day you’re Cinderella, so to speak, and then in 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo,’ Depp added.

Johnny Depp says he never abused Amber Heard in defamation case testimony

