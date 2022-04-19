Johnny Depp denies abuse allegations in court testimony

by

Guardian News published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp denies abuse allegations in court testimony” – below is their description.

Actor Johnny Depp testified on Tuesday that he never struck his ex-wife Amber Heard and was challenging her accusations in a $50m (£38m) defamation case in part to protect his children from false information about his behaviour. Depp said in a Virginia courtroom that it was a ‘complete shock’ about six years ago when Heard ‘made some quite heinous and disturbing’ allegations that he became violent during their relationship. ‘It’s very strange when one day you’re Cinderella, so to speak, and then in 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo,’ Depp added.

Johnny Depp says he never abused Amber Heard in defamation case testimony

Guardian News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Guardian News

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Guardian News. The Guardian is part of the Guardian Media Group, owned by the Scott Trust.

Subscribe to the Guardian #Ad

Recent from Guardian News:

Audio of mother’s 999 call after Logan Mwangi’s disappearance

Category: News

Audio of mother’s 999 call after Logan Mwangi’s disappearance

Category: News

President Biden provides update on the war in Ukraine – watch live

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....