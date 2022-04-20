The Independent published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp claims he has ‘never struck a woman'” – below is their description.

Johnny Depp has insisted he has “never struck a woman” after taking the stand in his ongoing defamation dispute with Amber Heard.

Mr Depp returned to the witness stand for a second day, where he was asked about Ms Heard’s claims that the first time he struck her was in response to a comment about a tattoo.

The actor said that incident did not happen and said that this specific allegation never made sense to him because he would have no reason to strike a woman for making fun of his ink.

