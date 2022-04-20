The Independent published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard drank ‘two bottles of wine a night'” – below is their description.
During his testimony in court, actor Johnny Depp has claimed his former wife Amber Heard drank two bottles of wine a night.
Depp sued Heard after she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”
Watch more videos at Independent TV: https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheIndependentOnline
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent
Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content and live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONBThe Independent YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.