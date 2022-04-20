The Independent published this video item, entitled “Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard drank ‘two bottles of wine a night'” – below is their description.

During his testimony in court, actor Johnny Depp has claimed his former wife Amber Heard drank two bottles of wine a night.

Depp sued Heard after she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

