Joe cleans up! Media Bites

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Joe cleans up! Media Bites” – below is their description.

ROGAN’S BAD WEEK: Podcast king Joe Rogan deletes dozens of old episodes featuring offensive language as Spotify stand by their $100 million man.

Plus:

Nine’s not-so-exclusive, ‘exclusive’.

Boris’ culture secretary’s frosty interview.

Bloomberg starts war with Russia.

Bite-sized media criticism for a mid-week Media Watch fix. Paul Barry offers a lighter take each Thursday night.

ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

About This Source - ABC News (Australia)

The video item below is from ABC News (Australia). ABC News is a public news service in Australia produced by the News and Current Affairs division of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

In This Story: Joe Rogan

Joseph James Rogan is an American comedian, podcaster, and UFC color commentator. Rogan began his career in comedy in August 1988 in the Boston area.

He runs one of the world’s most famous podcasts, the Joe Rogan Experience, which is aired exclusively on Spotify, following a deal reported to be worth $100m.

Content from Joe Rogan’s “Joe Rogan Experience” channel is published in the opinion section of The Global Herald, via videos published by the PowerfulJRE YouTube channel.

In This Story: Podcast

A podcast is an episodic series of digital audio files that a user can download to a personal device for easy listening.

In This Story: Russia

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

