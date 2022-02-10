This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.
ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Joe cleans up! Media Bites” – below is their description.
ROGAN’S BAD WEEK: Podcast king Joe Rogan deletes dozens of old episodes featuring offensive language as Spotify stand by their $100 million man.
Plus:
Nine’s not-so-exclusive, ‘exclusive’.
Boris’ culture secretary’s frosty interview.
Bloomberg starts war with Russia.
Bite-sized media criticism for a mid-week Media Watch fix. Paul Barry offers a lighter take each Thursday night.
