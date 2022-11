CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Jim O’Neill on the status of global trade” – below is their description.

Jim O’Neill, former Goldman Sachs Asset Management chairman and former UK Treasury minister, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss Nasdaq intraday highs, retail earnings ahead of the holiday season, and more. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.