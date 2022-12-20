CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Jim Cramer explains why he thinks Amazon is in trouble” – below is their description.

‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer and the ‘Squawk on the Street’ team discuss major tech stocks, including Amazon and Meta, ahead of the market open on Tuesday. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.