Jill Biden Welcomes White House Christmas Tree

by
Jill biden welcomes white house christmas tree

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Jill Biden Welcomes White House Christmas Tree” – below is their description.

First Lady Jill Biden received the official White House Christmas tree outside the White House residence Monday afternoon, calling the tree “beautiful.”

The 18 foot- (5.5 meters) -tall Concolor fir grown on a farm in Pennsylvania, the state where the first lady grew up, will fill up the Blue Room after a chandelier is temporarily removed so the tree can be anchored in place for safety.

“I love the tree,” the first lady said after she was asked how she liked it. She held the hand of her grandson Beau. “He wanted to come out and see the tree.”

Volunteer decorators began arriving at the White House on Monday to start sprucing it up for Christmas, according to a theme first ladies traditionally reveal after Thanksgiving.

Paul and Sharon Shealer of Auburn, Pennsylvania, were crowned this year’s Grand Champion Grower in the National Christmas Tree Association’s National Christmas tree contest.

With the award, the winner gets to present a Christmas tree to the White House.

It’s the second time that the Shealers have claimed the association’s top honor. They presented a tree to first lady Hillary Clinton in 2000.

As Mrs. Biden walked away from receiving the tree, she was asked about the shooting at a gay bar this weekend in Colorado Springs, which killed five people and injured 25 others.

“It just hurts our hearts, really, that this keeps going on and on,” she said.

“I know it sounds hollow to say our hearts and prayers are with them but it is, especially any time these tragedies happen you just think ‘when will it end and when will it stop.’ Joe and I just feel just heartbroken, like the rest of America,” the first lady added.

Later Monday, the Bidens were heading to Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point, near the North Carolina coast for friendsgiving, or to share a Thanksgiving-style meal with members of the military and their families.

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg QuickTake: Now

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Recent from Bloomberg QuickTake: Now:

Brazil World Cup Fans Ditch Yellow Shirt Tainted by Politics

Category: News

Zelenskiy: Russia Missile Attack a ‘Clear Crime Against Humanity’

Category: Energy, News

Democrat Mary Peltola Beats Sarah Palin in Alaska House Race

Category: News

In This Story: Colorado

Colorado, a western U.S. state, has a diverse landscape of arid desert, river canyons and snow-covered Rocky Mountains, which are partly protected by Rocky Mountain National Park. Elsewhere, Mesa Verde National Park features Ancestral Puebloan cliff dwellings. Perched a mile above sea level, Denver, Colorado’s capital and largest city, features a vibrant downtown area.

4 Recent Items: Colorado

Biden Says He Will Continue To Push For An Assault Weapons Ban, Red Flag Laws

Category: News

Morning News NOW Full Broadcast – Nov. 25

Category: News

Survivor of the Walmart shooting opens up about her harrowing story

Category: News

Nightly News Full Broadcast – Nov. 24

Category: News

In This Story: Jill Biden

Jill Tracy Biden is an American educator who is the current first lady of the United States. She was also previously the second lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

2 Recent Items: Jill Biden

Joe Biden and family watch as Nantucket Christmas tree fails to light up

Category: News, Retail

How much does the National Christmas Tree cost?

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania, officially the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, is a state spanning the Mid-Atlantic, Northeastern, and Appalachian regions of the United States.

2 Recent Items: Pennsylvania

Firefighters show possible danger of frying a turkey

Category: News

Jill Biden Receives White House Christmas Tree

Category: News

In This Story: Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is best known as a holiday celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday of November every year, usually through feasting, parades and travel to see family and friends, though celebrations were scaled back during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

The roots of the modern celebration lie in settlers celebrating their arrival in the Americas in the early 1600’s. It has been a public holiday since 1941 due to federal legislation, an annual tradition in the United States by presidential proclamation since 1863 and by state legislation since the Founding Fathers of the United States.

Traditionally, Thanksgiving has been a celebration of the blessings of the year, including the harvest. What Americans call the “Holiday Season” generally begins with Thanksgiving. The first day after Thanksgiving Day—Black Friday—marks the start of the Christmas shopping season.

4 Recent Items: Thanksgiving

#Grandma And Stranger She Texted Will Spend Their 7th #Thanksgiving Together

Category: Media, News

Jason Chaffetz: Joe Biden is just struggling to get by #shorts

Category: News

Around 166 Million Black Friday Shoppers Expected Amid Inflation

Category: News

Hallie Jackson NOW – Nov. 25 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.