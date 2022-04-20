Jihan’s Venture: A Businesswoman in Kenya I Documentary | Africa Direct

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Jihan’s Venture: A Businesswoman in Kenya I Documentary | Africa Direct” – below is their description.

In Nairobi, Kenya, Jihan Abass has staked everything on her new business.

Already the CEO and founder of a tech platform enterprise, she is now branching out into digital insurance products.

In Jihan’s Venture, filmmaker Seydou Mukali plunges us into Jihan’s world of revenues and risk, supply chains and sales, growth and ambition, to see what it takes to make a business succeed.

Seydou Mukali is a writer and director based in Nairobi, Kenya, with more than a decade of production experience. His directorial debut, Veve, was licenced to Netflix and MNet and his documentaries have been screened worldwide.

