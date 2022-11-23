Jesse Watters: Here’s why I love Christmas #shorts

by
Jesse watters: here’s why i love christmas #shorts

Fox News published this video item, entitled “Jesse Watters: Here’s why I love Christmas #shorts” – below is their description.

Fox News host Jesse Watters explains why he celebrates Christmas early and why it is the ‘superpower’ of holidays on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Fox News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Fox News

Fox News is an American multinational conservative cable news television channel. It is owned by Fox News Media, which itself is owned by the Fox Corporation. The channel broadcasts primarily from studios at 1211 Avenue of the Americas in New York City.

Recent from Fox News:

Gutfeld: Swalwell couldn’t get security clearance at a Cub Scout treehouse

Category: News

This is how a rail strike will affect the holidays, economy

Category: Logistics, News

Attorney: This was a ‘creative’ way to fulfill a campaign promise

Category: Legal, News

In This Story: Jesse Watters

Jesse Bailey Watters is an American conservative political commentator on Fox News. He frequently appeared on the political talk show The O’Reilly Factor and was known for his man-on-the-street interviews, featured in his segment of the show, “Watters’ World.”

4 Recent Items: Jesse Watters

‘Incel factor’ shouldn’t be ruled out in Idaho killings: Former Unabomber investigator

Category: News

Campos-Duffy: Why isn’t anyone talking about this?

Category: Energy, Manufacturing, News

Idaho authorities are ‘chasing a ghost’: Lenny DePaul

Category: News

Rep. Crenshaw has a warning for cartels: ‘We’re coming for you’

Category: News

1 thought on “Jesse Watters: Here’s why I love Christmas #shorts”

  1. Jesse’s reasoning that because Christmas is a super-holiday it can survive extended attention and celebration fails to consider human emotion, an element that can be elevated or diminished, sometimes quite easily in many people. A significant increase in violence and reporting of same can desensitize us to it. Plus, too much of a good thing diminishes its value.

    Extending Christmas and the Christmas ‘season’ to include October and November is too much of a good thing that’s not overcome by it being a super-holiday for probably most people. In the process, that extension of the holiday ends up diminishing our enjoyment of both the fall season and Thanksgiving. No matter how much a culture believes it has changed, sometimes the old way of doing something is still the best way to do it.

    Jesse’s a bright guy, but this time is reasoning doesn’t get beyond being an example of today’s superficial thinking driven and controlled by emotion, which has become so prevalent as to cause America to self-destruct. The quality — and dare I say, survival — of a democracy is no better than the quality of its citizens’ characters and cognitive skills.
    Ciao`

    Reply

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.