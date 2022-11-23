Fox News published this video item, entitled “Jesse Watters: Here’s why I love Christmas #shorts” – below is their description.
Fox News host Jesse Watters explains why he celebrates Christmas early and why it is the ‘superpower’ of holidays on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’Fox News YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
1 thought on “Jesse Watters: Here’s why I love Christmas #shorts”
Jesse’s reasoning that because Christmas is a super-holiday it can survive extended attention and celebration fails to consider human emotion, an element that can be elevated or diminished, sometimes quite easily in many people. A significant increase in violence and reporting of same can desensitize us to it. Plus, too much of a good thing diminishes its value.
Extending Christmas and the Christmas ‘season’ to include October and November is too much of a good thing that’s not overcome by it being a super-holiday for probably most people. In the process, that extension of the holiday ends up diminishing our enjoyment of both the fall season and Thanksgiving. No matter how much a culture believes it has changed, sometimes the old way of doing something is still the best way to do it.
Jesse’s a bright guy, but this time is reasoning doesn’t get beyond being an example of today’s superficial thinking driven and controlled by emotion, which has become so prevalent as to cause America to self-destruct. The quality — and dare I say, survival — of a democracy is no better than the quality of its citizens’ characters and cognitive skills.
Ciao`