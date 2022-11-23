BBC News published this video item, entitled “Jerusalem bus stop blasts leave one dead and 14 injured – BBC News” – below is their description.

One person has been killed and 14 others wounded by two separate explosions that targeted busy bus stops in Jerusalem, Israeli medics have said.

The first blast was reportedly caused by a device left at a bus station on the city’s outskirts. It wounded 11 people, one of whom died in hospital.

The second blast came close to a bus stop in another part of the city. It left three people with minor injuries.

BBC News YouTube Channel