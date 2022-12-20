The Independent published this video item, entitled “Jeremy Clarkson ‘horrified’ over ‘hurt’ caused by his comments about the Duchess of Sussex” – below is their description.

Jeremy Clarkson has said that he is “horrified” over the “hurt” regarding comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex in a newspaper column for The Sun.

The broadcaster wrote that he dreamt of seeing people throw “lumps of excrement” at Meghan.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) has received more than 12,000 complaints about the opinion piece.

Mr Clarkson said: “I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly… I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

For more visit Independent TV: https://www.independent.co.uk/tv

Click here to subscribe to The Independent: https://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-Independent

About The Independent:

Making Change Happen. The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Connect with The Independent:

Check out our full video catalog: https://www.youtube.com/c/theindependent/videos

Videos, daily editorial and more: http://www.theindy.com

Click here to get the best of The Independent daily: https://www.independent.co.uk/newsletters

Like The Independent on Facebook: https://www.fb.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow The Independent on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow The Independent on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Download the iOS & Android app: https://www.independent.co.uk/subscribe/app

Help to support truly independent journalism. Every dollar you contribute will directly fund additional special reports and investigations from a free-thinking, award-winning newsroom you can trust – https://www.independent.co.uk/donations

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content & live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel