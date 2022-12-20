Jeremy Clarkson ‘horrified’ over ‘hurt’ caused by his comments about the Duchess of Sussex

by
The Independent published this video item, entitled “Jeremy Clarkson ‘horrified’ over ‘hurt’ caused by his comments about the Duchess of Sussex” – below is their description.

Jeremy Clarkson has said that he is “horrified” over the “hurt” regarding comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex in a newspaper column for The Sun.

The broadcaster wrote that he dreamt of seeing people throw “lumps of excrement” at Meghan.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) has received more than 12,000 complaints about the opinion piece.

Mr Clarkson said: “I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly… I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

