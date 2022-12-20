DW News published this video item, entitled “Japan’s teachers vulnerable to overwork deaths | DW News” – below is their description.
The Japanese word karoshi means “death from overwork.” Too much work kills Japan’s overstretched workers with heart attacks, strokes from mental stress, malnourishment. Teachers seem to be particularly vulnerable to karoshi.
DW News YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - DW News
DW News is a global English-language news and information channel from German public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, established in summer 2015.
Japan is an island country in East Asia located in the northwest Pacific Ocean. Part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, Japan comprises an archipelago of 6,852 islands covering 377,975 square kilometers (145,937 sq mi); the country’s five main islands, from north to south, are Hokkaido, Honshu, Shikoku, Kyushu, and Okinawa. Tokyo is Japan’s capital and largest city.
Japan is divided into 47 administrative prefectures and eight traditional regions. The Greater Tokyo Area is the most populous metropolitan area in the world, with more than 37.4 million residents.
Japan is a great power and a member of numerous international organizations, including the United Nations (since 1956), the OECD, and the G7. Japan is a leader in the automotive and electronics industries.