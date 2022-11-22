BBC News published this video item, entitled “Japan begins investigation into church in wake of Shinzo Abe killing – BBC News” – below is their description.

The Japanese government has begun an official investigation into the Unification Church months after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead, allegedly by a man who had a grudge against the group.

There have been recent revelations about links between the religious group and the governing Liberal Democratic Party.

The church has been under scrutiny since Abe’s assassination in July, with the suspect saying his family had been bankrupted by donations to the group.

