Japan begins investigation into church in wake of Shinzo Abe killing – BBC News

by
Japan begins investigation into church in wake of shinzo abe killing - bbc news

BBC News published this video item, entitled “Japan begins investigation into church in wake of Shinzo Abe killing – BBC News” – below is their description.

The Japanese government has begun an official investigation into the Unification Church months after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead, allegedly by a man who had a grudge against the group.

There have been recent revelations about links between the religious group and the governing Liberal Democratic Party.

The church has been under scrutiny since Abe’s assassination in July, with the suspect saying his family had been bankrupted by donations to the group.

BBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - BBC News

The video item below is a piece of English language content from BBC News. The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is a British public service broadcaster funded by the UK Government, and British license fee payers. Its headquarters are at Broadcasting House in Westminster, London.

Recent from BBC News:

Exploring Turkey’s ancient underground city – BBC News

Category: News

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan attends first rally since being shot – BBC News

Category: News

Hunting for Italy’s stolen art – BBC News

Category: News

In This Story: Japan

Japan is an island country in East Asia located in the northwest Pacific Ocean. Part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, Japan comprises an archipelago of 6,852 islands covering 377,975 square kilometers (145,937 sq mi); the country’s five main islands, from north to south, are Hokkaido, Honshu, Shikoku, Kyushu, and Okinawa. Tokyo is Japan’s capital and largest city.

Japan is divided into 47 administrative prefectures and eight traditional regions. The Greater Tokyo Area is the most populous metropolitan area in the world, with more than 37.4 million residents.

Japan is a great power and a member of numerous international organizations, including the United Nations (since 1956), the OECD, and the G7. Japan is a leader in the automotive and electronics industries.

4 Recent Items: Japan

10 Obscure Games We Love

Category: Gaming

World Cup: Transport, Empty Seats, LGBTQ+, Japan’s Tidy Fans

Category: Business, Finance

Giant turkey and Baby Yoda feature Thanksgiving Parade across New York City

Category: News

FIFA praises Japan fans and team for cleaning at World Cup 2022 #shorts

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.