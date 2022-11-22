BBC News published this video item, entitled “Japan begins investigation into church in wake of Shinzo Abe killing – BBC News” – below is their description.
The Japanese government has begun an official investigation into the Unification Church months after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead, allegedly by a man who had a grudge against the group.
There have been recent revelations about links between the religious group and the governing Liberal Democratic Party.
The church has been under scrutiny since Abe’s assassination in July, with the suspect saying his family had been bankrupted by donations to the group.
BBC News YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - BBC News
The video item below is a piece of English language content from BBC News. The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is a British public service broadcaster funded by the UK Government, and British license fee payers. Its headquarters are at Broadcasting House in Westminster, London.
Japan is an island country in East Asia located in the northwest Pacific Ocean. Part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, Japan comprises an archipelago of 6,852 islands covering 377,975 square kilometers (145,937 sq mi); the country’s five main islands, from north to south, are Hokkaido, Honshu, Shikoku, Kyushu, and Okinawa. Tokyo is Japan’s capital and largest city.
Japan is divided into 47 administrative prefectures and eight traditional regions. The Greater Tokyo Area is the most populous metropolitan area in the world, with more than 37.4 million residents.
Japan is a great power and a member of numerous international organizations, including the United Nations (since 1956), the OECD, and the G7. Japan is a leader in the automotive and electronics industries.