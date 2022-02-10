Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Top Aide To Former President Trump

by

NBC News published this video item, entitled "Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Top Aide To Former President Trump"

Trade adviser and one of former President Trump’s top aides, Peter Navarro, has been subpoenaed by the House January 6 committee after he detailed efforts to overturn the 2020 election in previous interviews. NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell explains what the committee is hoping to learn from Navarro and how it could impact the investigation. 

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

In This Story: Donald Trump

Donald John Trump was the 45th President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City, and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School.

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

