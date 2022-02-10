NBC News published this video item, entitled “Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Top Aide To Former President Trump” – below is their description.

Trade adviser and one of former President Trump’s top aides, Peter Navarro, has been subpoenaed by the House January 6 committee after he detailed efforts to overturn the 2020 election in previous interviews. NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell explains what the committee is hoping to learn from Navarro and how it could impact the investigation. NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.