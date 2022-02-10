Jan. 6 committee subpoenas ex-Trump adviser

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection issued a subpoena to Peter Navarro, former President Donald Trump’s one-time trade adviser who following the US Capitol riot has consistently defended efforts to overturn the election. #CNN #News

Donald Trump

Donald John Trump was the 45th President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City, and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School.

