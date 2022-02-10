CNN published this video item, entitled “Jan. 6 committee subpoenas ex-Trump adviser” – below is their description.

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection issued a subpoena to Peter Navarro, former President Donald Trump’s one-time trade adviser who following the US Capitol riot has consistently defended efforts to overturn the election. #CNN #News CNN YouTube Channel

