Jamie Jenkins reacts to Sir Keir Starmer saying Britain’s ‘immigration dependency’ must end

by
Jamie jenkins reacts to sir keir starmer saying britain's 'immigration dependency' must end

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Jamie Jenkins reacts to Sir Keir Starmer saying Britain’s ‘immigration dependency’ must end” – below is their description.

Independent statistician Jamie Jenkins reacts to Sir Keir Starmer saying Britain’s ‘immigration dependency’ must end, in his speech at the CBI Conference.

Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236

Listen on DAB+ Radio

GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - GBNews

GB News is a free-to-air television and radio news channel in the United Kingdom. The channel is available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, YouView, Virgin Media and via the internet. Since 4 January 2022, an audio simulcast of the station has been available on DAB+ radio.

Recent from GBNews:

Rebecca Jane, Kris Akabusi and Albie Amankona discuss whether Brexit is being implemented

Category: News

‘Take your fragile world view, and shove it where the sun doesn’t shine’ | Mark Dolan

Category: News

Royal Reporter Kinsey Schofield on a revealing new biography of Queen Elizabeth II

Category: News

In This Story: Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Rodney Starmer KCB QC MP is a British politician and former lawyer who has served as Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition since 2020. He has been Member of Parliament for Holborn and St Pancras since 2015.

6 Recent Items: Keir Starmer

Can Labour win back the Red Wall? Dr Philip Kiszely and Matthew Stadlen clash

Category: News

‘Badge of shame’: Keir Starmer slams Rishi Sunak Government over nurses strike

Category: News

Sir Keir Starmer asked by students if he’s ever taken drugs

Category: Agriculture, News

‘Your best days lie ahead’, pledges Sir Keir Starmer to young voters

Category: Agriculture, News

Keir Starmer says nurses have been ‘driven by the Government’ to strike

Category: News

Keir Starmer on what constitutes being a woman and JK Rowling’s trans views

Category: Agriculture, Healthcare, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.