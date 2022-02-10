GBNews published this video item, entitled “James Melville and George Lomonossoff clash over whether devolved leaders should scrap restrictions” – below is their description.
‘The whole point of independence in Scotland is setting Scotland free, she’s [Sturgeon] doing the exact opposite’
‘I don’t think this is such a big difference’
James Melville and Professor George Lomonossoff clash over whether devolved leaders should scrap restrictions.
