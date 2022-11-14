James Cleverly: ‘Together [France and the UK] will crack down on these illegal criminal gangs’

James cleverly: 'together [france and the uk] will crack down on these illegal criminal gangs'

GBNews published this video item, entitled “James Cleverly: ‘Together [France and the UK] will crack down on these illegal criminal gangs'” – below is their description.

‘Together we will crack down on these illegal criminal gangs because it’s in both the French and British interests to do so.’

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly discusses the new pact Suella Braverman has signed with the French in an effort to stop the migrant Channel crossings.

