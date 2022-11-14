GBNews published this video item, entitled “James Cleverly: ‘Together [France and the UK] will crack down on these illegal criminal gangs'” – below is their description.

‘Together we will crack down on these illegal criminal gangs because it’s in both the French and British interests to do so.’ Foreign Secretary James Cleverly discusses the new pact Suella Braverman has signed with the French in an effort to stop the migrant Channel crossings. Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 515, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.