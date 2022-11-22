Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “James Cleverly spoke with ‘Qatari authorities’ about LGBT apparel during World Cup” – below is their description.

James Cleverly spoke with ‘Qatari authorities’ about LGBT apparel during World Cup: Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, comments about the confiscation of rainbow bucket hats and a fan being denied entry to the stadium for wearing a rainbow t-shirt. He told broadcasters in London: “The rules as to what fans wear when they enter the stadia, that is ultimately a decision for the football authorities. #jamescleverly #qatar2022 #qatarworldcup #qatarworldcup #worldcup #worldcup2022 #lgbt #lgbtq #dailymail Full story: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11356013/Foreign-Secretary-James-Cleverly-tells-gay-football-fans-flex-compromise-Qatar.html Daily Mail Website: https://www.dailymail.co.uk Daily Mail Facebook: https://facebook.com/dailymail Daily Mail IG: https://instagram.com/dailymail Daily Mail Snap: https://snapchat.com/discover/Daily-Ma… Daily Mail Twitter: https://twitter.com/MailOnline Daily Mail Pinterest: https://pinterest.co.uk/dailymail Get the free Daily Mail mobile app: https://dailymail.co.uk/mobile Daily Mail YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.