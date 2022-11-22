James Cleverly spoke with ‘Qatari authorities’ about LGBT apparel during World Cup

James cleverly spoke with 'qatari authorities' about lgbt apparel during world cup

James Cleverly spoke with 'Qatari authorities' about LGBT apparel during World Cup

James Cleverly spoke with ‘Qatari authorities’ about LGBT apparel during World Cup: Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, comments about the confiscation of rainbow bucket hats and a fan being denied entry to the stadium for wearing a rainbow t-shirt. He told broadcasters in London: “The rules as to what fans wear when they enter the stadia, that is ultimately a decision for the football authorities.

The Daily Mail is a British daily middle-market newspaper and news website published in London in a tabloid format.

London is the capital of England and the United Kingdom.

Qatar is a peninsular Arab country whose terrain comprises arid desert and a long Persian (Arab) Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes.

