The Independent published this video item, entitled “Jailed Indian politician filmed receiving massage from inmate in his cell” – below is their description.

A video of an imprisoned Indian politician getting a massage from another prison inmate has sparked a row over the treatment of VIP prisoners even as reports emerged that the masseur in the video is a rape accused.

Satyendar Jain, a local legislator in Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Delhi government, has been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail over charges of money laundering.

But in recent days, the minister attracted severe criticism after a video of him getting a massage in his jail cell was released by prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

Watch more here at Independent TV https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks

Click here to subscribe to The Independent: https://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-Independent

About The Independent:

Making Change Happen. The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Connect with The Independent:

Check out our full video catalog: https://www.youtube.com/c/theindependent/videos

Videos, daily editorial and more: http://www.theindy.com

Click here to get the best of The Independent daily: https://www.independent.co.uk/newsletters

Like The Independent on Facebook: https://www.fb.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow The Independent on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow The Independent on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Download the iOS & Android app: https://www.independent.co.uk/subscribe/app

Help to support truly independent journalism. Every dollar you contribute will directly fund additional special reports and investigations from a free-thinking, award-winning newsroom you can trust – https://www.independent.co.uk/donations

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content & live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel