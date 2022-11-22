Jailed Indian politician filmed receiving massage from inmate in his cell

A video of an imprisoned Indian politician getting a massage from another prison inmate has sparked a row over the treatment of VIP prisoners even as reports emerged that the masseur in the video is a rape accused.

Satyendar Jain, a local legislator in Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Delhi government, has been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail over charges of money laundering.

But in recent days, the minister attracted severe criticism after a video of him getting a massage in his jail cell was released by prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

