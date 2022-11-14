9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Jacqui Lambie calls on China to drop trade sanctions | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

In a new sign the severely strained relationship between Australia and China is getting back on track, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had a “very positive” chat on Sunday with Premier Li Keqiang, the second most powerful man in China. A meeting with President Xi Jinping at the G20 Leader’s Summit in Bali has been mooted but not yet come to pass. Senator Jacqui Lambie has called on the Chinese government to drop the trade sanctions against Australia to show their sincerity about a more congenial relationship. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

