Jacqui lambie calls on china to drop trade sanctions | 9 news australia

In a new sign the severely strained relationship between Australia and China is getting back on track, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had a “very positive” chat on Sunday with Premier Li Keqiang, the second most powerful man in China. A meeting with President Xi Jinping at the G20 Leader’s Summit in Bali has been mooted but not yet come to pass. Senator Jacqui Lambie has called on the Chinese government to drop the trade sanctions against Australia to show their sincerity about a more congenial relationship.

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

In This Story: Bali

Bali is a province of Indonesia and the westernmost of the Lesser Sunda Islands. East of Java and west of Lombok, the province includes the island of Bali and a few smaller neighbouring islands, notably Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan, and Nusa Ceningan.

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

In This Story: XI Jinping

Xi Jinping has been the President of China since 2013 and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) since 2012.

