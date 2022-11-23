The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Jack Grealish calls fan who he dedicated his World Cup goal celebration” – below is their description.

Jack Grealish, the England midfielder, surprised the supporter he dedicated his World Cup celebration to with a video call from Qatar.

Finlay, an 11-year-old boy with cerebral palsy, said seeing Jack Grealish do his “worm” celebration at the World Cup was “a dream come true”.

The midfielder met schoolboy Finlay Fisher during a Manchester City community event at the beginning of November and promised him he would do their special dance move when he scored his next goal.

In the video call on Tuesday, a day after Grealish scored in England’s 6-2 rout of Iran, the Manchester City player said he thought he was going to be able to crack out the agreed celebration in the Premier League against Chelsea when he “nearly scored”.

But he stayed true to his word when the ball hit the back of the net on the biggest stage of them all.

Continue reading full article: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/11/23/watch-jack-grealish-surprises-fan-finlay-video-call-telling/

