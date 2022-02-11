Sky News published this video item, entitled “It’s ‘regrettable’ relationship between Commissioner & London Mayor broke down” – below is their description.

Aviation Minister Robert Courts has told Sky News that it’s “regrettable” that the relationship between Dame Cressida Dick and the Mayor of London broke down.

Its comes after the Met Police Commissioner announced she felt she had “no choice” to step down after not having the full confidence of Sadiq Khan.

