ABC News published this video item, entitled “It’s Not Too Late: Improving public housing heating” – below is their description.

ABC News' Ginger Zee reports on efforts to improve on inefficiencies in residential energy and heating, which is responsible for 20% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.

