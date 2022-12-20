‘It’s for the NHS’: nurses strike across England, Wales and Northern Ireland in pay dispute

by
'it's for the nhs': nurses strike across england, wales and northern ireland in pay dispute

Guardian News published this video item, entitled “‘It’s for the NHS’: nurses strike across England, Wales and Northern Ireland in pay dispute” – below is their description.

Nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland went on strike on Tuesday in a dispute with the government about pay and concerns about patient safety. Up to 100,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) took part after it balloted its members in October. It has said low pay is the cause of chronic understaffing that is putting patients at risk and leaving NHS staff overworked.

It is the second day of strikes in December, after an initial strike on 15 December, the biggest in the RCN’s history. It meant the cancellation of thousands of outpatient appointments and non-urgent operations

Nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland strike for second day

Ireland

Ireland is an island in the North Atlantic. It is separated from Great Britain to its east by the North Channel, the Irish Sea, and St George’s Channel.

Geopolitically, Ireland is divided between the Republic of Ireland (officially named Ireland), which covers five-sixths of the island, and Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom. As of 2016, 4.8 million people live in the Republic of Ireland, and 1.8 million live in Northern Ireland.

The Irish climate is influenced by the Atlantic Ocean and thus very moderate, and winters are milder than expected for such a northerly area, although summers are cooler than those in continental Europe. Rainfall and cloud cover are abundant.

A strong Irish culture exists, as expressed through Gaelic games, Irish music and the Irish language. The island’s culture shares many features with that of Great Britain, including the English language, and sports such as association football, rugby, horse racing, and golf.

NHS

The National Health Service is the publicly funded healthcare system in England, and one of the four National Health Service systems in the United Kingdom. It is the second largest single-payer healthcare system in the world after the Brazilian Sistema Único de Saúde.

The NHS was founded on 5th July 1948. Current annual budget: £134 billion (2019).

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland is variously described as a country, province, or region, which is part of the United Kingdom. Located in the northeast of the island of Ireland, Northern Ireland shares a border to the south and west with the Republic of Ireland.

