‘It’s for the NHS’: nurses strike across England, Wales and Northern Ireland in pay dispute

Nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland went on strike on Tuesday in a dispute with the government about pay and concerns about patient safety. Up to 100,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) took part after it balloted its members in October. It has said low pay is the cause of chronic understaffing that is putting patients at risk and leaving NHS staff overworked.
It is the second day of strikes in December, after an initial strike on 15 December, the biggest in the RCN’s history. It meant the cancellation of thousands of outpatient appointments and non-urgent operations
Nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland strike for second day
