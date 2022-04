FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “It’s debate day: Macron, Le Pen square off for decisive television event • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.

French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen will face off in a high-stakes televised debate at 9pm Paris time. #Macron #LePen #France 🔔 FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel

