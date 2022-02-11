CGTN published this video item, entitled “Italian speed skater: Team China is one of the strongest teams in the world” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-02-11/Italian-speed-skater-Team-China-is-one-of-the-strongest-teams-17yH6Rr2pzy/index.html In an exclusive interview with CGTN anchor Wang Guan, Italian speed skater Pietro Sighel, who created a sensation by winning a silver medal in the short track mixed relay at Beijing 2022, says he’s enjoying his time in China and expresses gratitude to Chinese audiences for their messages of support. CGTN YouTube Channel

