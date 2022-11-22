CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “It appears the holiday shopper wants value and convenience, says Hennion and Walsh’s Mahn” – below is their description.

Kevin Mahn, Hennion and Walsh Asset Management president and CIO, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss what Best Buy, American Eagle and Abercrombie & Fitch are doing right, how many retail beats are attributable to inflation and more. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

