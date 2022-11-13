Guardian News published this video item, entitled “Istanbul: Footage shows moment explosion hits pedestrian street” – below is their description.

An explosion on Istanbul’s popular İstiklal Avenue has left multiple people dead and others injured, according to senior officials. The governor of the Turkish city, Ali Yerlikaya, tweeted to say the explosion had occurred at 4.20pm local time on Sunday. It is unclear how many people have died, or what caused the explosion. Footage circulating on social media shows hundreds of people fleeing the area after hearing a loud bang

Istanbul explosion leaves people dead and injured, official says

