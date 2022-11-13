Istanbul explosion leaves several dead, dozens wounded

Istanbul explosion leaves several dead, dozens wounded

A bomb exploded on a popular pedestrian street in Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people and wounding dozens, Turkey’s president said.

In This Story: Turkey

Turkey, officially the Republic of Turkey, is a transcontinental country located mainly on the Anatolian Peninsula in Western Asia, with a smaller portion on the Balkan Peninsula in Southeastern Europe.

Istanbul, which straddles Europe and Asia, is the country’s largest city, while Ankara is the capital. The majority of the population identifies as Turkish, around 20% identify as Kurdish.

