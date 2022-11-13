Guardian News published this video item, entitled “Istanbul: deadly explosion hits popular shopping street” – below is their description.

An explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian thoroughfare İstiklal Avenue has left at least six people dead and 53 others injured, Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said. Istanbul’s governor, Ali Yerlikaya, tweeted to say the explosion happened at 4.20pm local time. CCTV footage released on social media shows the moment of the explosion, suggesting the blast originated from a backpack left on a bench

