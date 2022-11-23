Israel: Explosions at Jerusalem bus stops kill one injure several | DW News

Israel: explosions at jerusalem bus stops kill one injure several

An explosion in the Kiryat Moshe area of Jerusalem left at least one person dead and 12 more injured, including at least two in critical condition, on Wednesday, according to Israel's emergency rescue service.

An explosion in the Kiryat Moshe area of Jerusalem left at least one person dead and 12 more injured, including at least two in critical condition, on Wednesday, according to Israel’s emergency rescue service.

The blast reportedly occurred near a bus stop at the entrance to Jerusalem. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.

Another explosion went off near a bus stop in the Ramot neighborhood, north of Jerusalem, shortly afterward, injuring at least two more people.

Following the explosions, there was a huge police presence in Jerusalem, DW correspondent Rebecca Ritters reported.

“These sorts of explosive attacks have been rare in recent years,” she said.

Israel

Israel, a Middle Eastern country on the Mediterranean Sea, is regarded by Jews, Christians and Muslims as the biblical Holy Land. Its most sacred sites are in Jerusalem. Within its Old City, the Temple Mount complex includes the Dome of the Rock shrine, the historic Western Wall, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Israel’s financial hub, Tel Aviv, is known for its Bauhaus architecture and beaches. 

Police

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

