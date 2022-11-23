DW News published this video item, entitled “Israel: Explosions at Jerusalem bus stops kill one injure several | DW News” – below is their description.

An explosion in the Kiryat Moshe area of Jerusalem left at least one person dead and 12 more injured, including at least two in critical condition, on Wednesday, according to Israel’s emergency rescue service.

The blast reportedly occurred near a bus stop at the entrance to Jerusalem. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.

Another explosion went off near a bus stop in the Ramot neighborhood, north of Jerusalem, shortly afterward, injuring at least two more people.

Following the explosions, there was a huge police presence in Jerusalem, DW correspondent Rebecca Ritters reported.

“These sorts of explosive attacks have been rare in recent years,” she said.

DW News YouTube Channel