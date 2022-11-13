Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Is there a cure for the US gun violence epidemic?| Vantage Point” – below is their description.
The United States has a gun
problem. Other countries with stricter gun ownership laws see much
less gun violence. What can the US learn from them? Malika Bilal
examines the issue.
And let us know in the comments what big issues of they day you think
Vantage Point should take on. ⤵️
Check out our other Vantage Point episodes https://bit.ly/3o0BEIW
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/
#gunviolence #gunepidemic #USgunviolence #AJVantagePointAl Jazeera English YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.