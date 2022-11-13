Is the 1.5°C climate target still possible? – BBC News

Every country in the world signed up to a common goal at the 2015 climate change conference in Paris: to limit the average global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

But seven years on at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, has this been achieved?

“The 1.5°C goal is on life support,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told this year’s summit, “we are getting dangerously close to the point of no return”.

Global warming temperatures have reduced since the Paris agreement, but for the target to be reached, all countries have to “step up”, according to US climate envoy John Kerry.

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below.

Climate is the long-term average of weather, typically averaged over a period of 30 years. More rigorously, it is the mean and variability of meteorological variables over a time spanning from months to millions of years.

Climate Change is the name commonly given to the notion that the Earth is undergoing a changing climate as a result of human activity, including notable leaders, scientists and naturalists including Sir David Attenborough.

Climate change includes both the global warming driven by human emissions of greenhouse gases, and the resulting large-scale shifts in weather patterns.

Egypt, a country linking northeast Africa with the Middle East, dates to the time of the pharaohs. Millennia-old monuments sit along the fertile Nile River Valley, including Giza’s colossal Pyramids and Great Sphinx as well as Luxor’s hieroglyph-lined Karnak Temple and Valley of the Kings tombs.

The capital, Cairo, is home to Ottoman landmarks like Muhammad Ali Mosque and the Egyptian Museum, a trove of antiquities. 

Paris, France‘s capital, is a major European city and a global center for art, fashion, gastronomy and culture. Its 19th-century cityscape is crisscrossed by wide boulevards and the River Seine. Major landmarks include the Eiffel Tower, the 12th-century, Gothic Notre-Dame cathedral and the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Élysées.

