Is the 1. 5°c climate target still possible? - bbc news

Every country in the world signed up to a common goal at the 2015 climate change conference in Paris: to limit the average global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

But seven years on at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, has this been achieved?

“The 1.5°C goal is on life support,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told this year’s summit, “we are getting dangerously close to the point of no return”.

Global warming temperatures have reduced since the Paris agreement, but for the target to be reached, all countries have to “step up”, according to US climate envoy John Kerry.

