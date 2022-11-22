Is Prince Harry in King Charles III’s ‘too difficult’ folder? Interview with Queen’s biographer

Relations between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the Royal Family might not have thawed much to outsiders but in her final months, the Queen felt that both sides were converging. That’s the view of Daily Mail columnist and the Queen’s biographer Robert Hardman, who was speaking to a special episode of our royal talk show Palace Confidential.

0:00 Robert Hardman joins Palace Confidential for a special interview

0:41 How does Robert Hardman react to the ‘most extraordinary Royal year’

1:50 The Queen was ‘on duty’ till the end. Robert Hardman discusses the ‘effort’ and dedication of the Queen

3:48 The ‘too difficult’ folder and the Queen’s attempt to tie up loose ends at the end of her reign

4:14 How the Queen oversaw Camilla’s role change that ‘too difficult’ before

7:23 What was it like being on the ground, covering the Queen’s funeral?

9:38 How did the Queen react to Prince Andrew speaking to the cameras after Prince Philip’s death?

13:08 ‘the greater worry’: Was the Queen more concerned about Prince Harry or Prince Andrew?

14:43 Reconciliation seemed to be on the cards before the Queen’s death

15:35 How the Queen has always had soft-spots for the Royal ‘spares’

17:39 How has the Queen changed in terms of dealing with Royal Family crises

19:05 The negative reaction to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Caribbean tour

22:13 What happens to the Commonwealth now that Queen Elizabeth has passed?

24:27 How will the Royal Family change now that ‘the most popular’ member has died?

25:55 What will King Charles do differently compared to the Queen?

27:07 What will a Royal Christmas look like this year without Queen Elizabeth?

29:25 What will happen to the Royal residences and Royal properties?

32:07 Will King Charles be ‘impatient’ to make his mark in a shorter reign than his mother?

33:32 What is in King Charles III’s ‘too difficult’ folder?

