South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Iranian general openly threatens journalists amid protests over Mahsa Amini’s custodial death” – below is their description.
Top Iranian General Esmail Ghaani openly threatened the media with dire consequences in a fiery speech delivered at an event in the capital Tehran on December 20, 2022. His remarks came at an increasingly precarious time for the nation’s journalists who have for the past three months been covering a wave of protests that have swept Iran following the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini.
