Sky News published this video item, entitled “Iranian footballer handed death sentence in connection to protests” – below is their description.
A friend of an Iranian footballer facing execution has spoken of his shock that Amir Nasr Asadani could die for taking part in a peaceful protest.
The 26-year-old has been accused of trying to overthrow the state by the regime which has already put several people to death.
About This Source - Sky News
Sky News is a British free-to-air television news channel and organisation. Sky News is distributed via a radio news service, and through online channels. It is owned by Sky Group, a division of Comcast. John Ryley is the head of Sky News, a role he has held since June 2006.
