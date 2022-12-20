This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
Global News published this video item, entitled “Iran says it backs revival of nuclear deal if “red lines” respected” – below is their description.
Iran’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that Iran would back the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal as long as its red lines were respected, asking other parties to the deal to be “realistic.”
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was speaking at a regional conference in Jordan on Iraq, where he also met with European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on the sidelines.
Borrell said his meeting with Amir-Abdollahian was “amidst deteriorating Iran-EU relations,” adding that Tehran should immediately halt military support for Russia and its repression of protesters at home.
While there is currently no sign of a return to talks, Borrell said the EU would continue to work with Iran on restoring its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The nuclear talks stalled as Western powers accused Iran of raising unreasonable demands after all sides appeared to be nearing a deal.
Meanwhile, Russia intends to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for hundreds of drones, British defence minister Ben Wallace also said on Tuesday.
“Iran has become one of Russia’s top military backers,” Wallace told British parliament as part of a statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
