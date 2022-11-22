CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Investors chronically underestimate Best Buy, says Jim Cramer” – below is their description.

‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer and the ‘Squawk on the Street’ team discuss shares of Best Buy, which beat Wall Street’s earnings expectations. Sign up and learn more about the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer https://cnb.cx/3Ei22n4 » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC Turn to CNBC TV for the latest stock market news and analysis. From market futures to live price updates CNBC is the leader in business news worldwide. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: http://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC https://www.cnbc.com/select/best-credit-cards/ #CNBC #CNBCTV CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.