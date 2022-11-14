Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “International MH17 verdict to be handed down this week | 9 News Australia” – below is their description. Australian Federal Police commander Hilda Sirec joins Today to discuss the investigation into the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over Ukraine in 2014. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.