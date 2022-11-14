International MH17 verdict to be handed down this week | 9 News Australia

International mh17 verdict to be handed down this week | 9 news australia

9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “International MH17 verdict to be handed down this week | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

Australian Federal Police commander Hilda Sirec joins Today to discuss the investigation into the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over Ukraine in 2014.

