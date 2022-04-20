Interest rates set to hike as rental housing crisis continues | 9 News Australia

by

9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Interest rates set to hike as rental housing crisis continues | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has declared that interest rates are likely to increase after the Federal Election, spelling more bad news for homeowners and renters in the face of rising inflation.

